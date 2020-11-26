Hulu series to begin filming in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Northam announced the new Hulu series, Dopesick, will be filmed in several parts of Virginia. The series is based on the bestselling book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America” written by a Virginia Author, Beth Macy.

Many have said the series will not only bring revenue to the state but also awareness to drug addiction.

“When a production comes into a state or a community, it’s like they bring a helicopter full of money and they touch all parts of the economy…They really do everything that tourists do, so they’re really like super-tourists with a payroll,” said Andy Edmunds, director of Virginia film Office.

The eight-episode limited series gives a deeper look into the epicenter of America’s plight with opioid addiction but also brings high-paying jobs to Virginians struggling from the pandemic.

“We’re so excited about Dopesick and this limited series, what it’s going to bring for Virginia and all of the jobs it will bring, but also the subject matter is so important to bring awareness to this really vital and important issue, so people can take action to address this problem,” expressed Edmunds.

The global demand for television series has led companies to constantly manufacture interesting content, leaving many states competing for their interest. “We go the extra mile to present options to the clients and let them know that Virginia is a very film-friendly place to be,” stated Edmunds.

Starring in Dopesick, is Academy Award-nominated actor Michael Keaton, who is also the executive producer of the series. All actors and employees on the set are required to follow COVID-19 protocol throughout the filming process.

Edmunds told WDVM there are currently three other big shows either prepping or producing in Virginia.