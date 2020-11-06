How to stop the spread of germs when kids come home from school

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Shelves where disinfectant wipes are usually displayed is nearly empty at a Target store on March 02, 2020 in Novato, California. As fears of the Coronavirus are spreading, people are emptying the shelves cleaning supplies, protective masks and bottled water at stores in the San Francisco Bay Area. (Photo by […]

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Many school districts are taking precautions to keep students safe at school, but there are many things you can do to keep your family safe at home.

Brian Sansoni, Vice President of the American Cleaning Institute, explained how regularly cleaning surfaces can help eliminate germs, but advised families to not overdo it.

“You don’t have to panic clean, but just regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces in the home, especially if you’re bringing something from outside and laying it on those surfaces,” said Sansoni.

Sansoni said to try to keep your children in a routine of leaving their backpack and shoes at the door instead of setting them on a counter. He explained cloth masks should be laundered as often as possible and disposable masks should be discarded after a one-time use.

“They should be laundered and certainly dried at a higher temperature. Ideally, you have different masks every single day,” stated Sansoni.

Sansoni described high-touch hot spots as remote controls, light switches, faucets, appliance handles, and more. Since many are still working from home, Sansoni encourages regularly cleaning of hotspots.

Sansoni’s takeaway message is to set good examples at home by washing your hands and reminding your children to wash their hands while they’re at school and certainly before they eat lunch or a snack.

For more information and tips from the American Cleaning Institute, click here.