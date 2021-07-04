How to protect your hearing from Fourth of July fireworks

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) –Fireworks are a Fourth of July, but the loud pops and crackles can potentially harm your hearing.

Whether you are watching a display or having a show in your own backyard, Dr. Angela Shoup from the American Academy of Audiology says being aware of hearing damage is imperative.

Shoup says staying as far away as possible from the noise is the best tactic to preventing hearing loss, as well as wearing earplugs or earmuffs to lessen the sound.

It’s especially important to protect kids’ and baby’s hearing. Shoup says if a blast goes off right by the ear, the pressure could cause physical damage to the eardrum, potentially leading to long-term hearing loss.

“You may not feel like you have a lot of hearing loss long term, but you may have ongoing ringing or buzzing in your ears. Another thing you may experience is you may feel like you can hear as well as you used to, or you may feel like sounds are still loud enough but you just don’t understand speech as well as you used to,” says Shoup.

Shoup says roughly 10 million Americans experience hearing difficulties due to exposure to loud sounds.