How to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season during COVID-19

"We'll have to really closely watch the tropics this season because even though we don't get directly impacted," Sumner said.

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– As COVID-19 continues to be a concern, experts say planning for severe weather during the coronavirus pandemic should also be on our radar.

Aaron Jagdfled is the Chairman and CEO of “Generac,” a company that focuses on power solutions.

Jagdfled said power outages and major storms can strain the ability of emergency officials to deliver food supplies and provide medical equipment to those in need.

WDVM’S own Meteorologist Scott Summer said along with these storms, hurricane season begins June 1 and our community should be well prepared for it.

“We’ll have to really closely watch the tropics this season because even though we don’t get directly impacted with systems we can indirectly get impacted with storms as they move up either the eastern sea-board or further inland, mainly flooding is the biggest issue” said Summer.

Experts said its important to be stocked up on nonperishable food, first-aid kits, and a backup power source such as a portable generator.