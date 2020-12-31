How to celebrate safely on New Year’s Eve in 2020

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — As 2020 comes to a close, many are excited to rejoice at the end of a chaotic year, but what is the safest way to celebrate?

You guessed it — by staying home.

“Now in this moment on surging cases, staying at home is the best choice for 2020,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Commissioner of Population Health at Virginia Department of Health.

Dr. Forlano says that celebrating virtually or with those in your immediate household are the best ways to curb the spread of COVID, but she says that if you do decide to go out, there are precautionary measures you can take.

“Set shared goals and expectations. Everybody wears a mask consistently and correctly across your nose and mouth,” said Forlano.

The doctor says other precautionary steps include social distancing and staying home if you feel sick.

However, the coronavirus is not the only thing New Years Eve partiers should be concerned about.

“Buzzed driving is drunk driving, so one drink is probably too many,” said Officer Michael Drogin, Public Information Officer for the Leesburg Police Department.

Drunk driving fatalities surge on New Years Eve. Drogin says that if you are drinking at all, it’s safest to have a designated driver, or to take a ride share service.

“It’s always better to err on the side of caution rather than to end up in jail, or even totaling your car or even worse, harming somebody,” he said.

The officer also said it’s important to have a charged cell phone in case of an emergency — but he reminds everyone that the Virginia law banning handheld devices while driving goes into effect at midnight on Jan. 1st.

Similar to previous holidays, the Virginia Department of Health also anticipates a spike in cases from those traveling or going to parties on New Year’s Eve.