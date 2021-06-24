How to calm your pet from fireworks

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — According to the ASPCA, one in five animals come up missing from being scared by fireworks or other loud noises.

Fireworks are loud and colorful and can be scary to pets. Experts have some recommendations on how to keep your furry friend calm and safe during the 4th of July festivities. To help your pet feel safe you should keep them indoors and give them a distraction from the fireworks like a toy to play with or music to listen to. If that doesn’t work, you may need some assistance from your vet.

“If your dog is really anxious or your cat is really anxious you may want to call your vet and see if there is any kind of medication that could help keep them calm during that time,” said Stacy Leach, Community Services Manager at the Winchester SPCA.

It’s also a good idea to get your pets some exercise before the fireworks begin.

“It’s a great idea to maybe take them on a walk get a little bit of energy out so then you have them planted inside for the night so you don’t have to worry about them coming up missing,” said Leach.

You should also make sure you have a collar on your pet with updated information or microchip them in case they run away.