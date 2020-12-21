How to avoid the ‘Quarantine Fifteen’: Tips for working out this winter

Quarantine plus cold weather can cause lack of motivation to work out -- so how can we stay in shape this winter?

(WDVM) — Quarantine has caused us to avoid the gyms, but add cold weather into the mix, and it can be tempting to stay hunkered down inside instead of getting in your daily workout.

There are downfalls to foregoing exercise and being a couch potato. Dr. Colin Haines, Spine Surgeon at the Virginia Spine Institute, explained that not exercising enough can cause a multitude of health problems: weight gain, joint stiffness and muscular atrophy, to name a few.

Dr. Haines recommends getting creative in order to stay active. He said using household items that could double as workout equipment, such as filling a backpack with heavy items.

Haines also said at-home workouts on the TV or computer are another great option. “The reality is it doesn’t have to be formal. It doesn’t have to involve bench pressing and having expensive bikes. Just normal exercise at home can be great,” said Dr. Haines. “You can YouTube workouts to do from home. So I’m a big fan of just doing simple things, getting online, trying to find somebody resistant workouts.”

Haines said that one of the biggest complaints he has seen during the pandemic has been an increase in neck and back ailments from working from home, adding that exercises can help prevent this pain.