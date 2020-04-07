How to adjust to working from home

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– According to a recent Transparent Business report, over 80 percent of Americans and 20 percent of the global population are under lockdown with millions of companies trying to figure out how to transition to working from home.

Chief transparency officer and former Senior Advisor to Joe Biden, Moe Vela, shares a few tips for employers and employees on what they can do to create a positive workforce.

“Both employers and employees right now are very anxious and nervous to a certain degree this is a new normal for both sides,” said Vela. “Communicate clearly and often with your workforce more often than you would be used to, send out that mass email to your employees, remind them that you believe in them, trust them that there well being and safety of their families are their highest priority.”

Vela says it’s important to focus on the positives. For employees working from home, he says it’s keen to create a routine.

“Get up take a shower, get dressed, do your makeup, do your hair, just as if you’re going to work you know why cause you are going to work,” said Vela.

Other tips Vela shared are to establish boundaries, set up space in your home designated for work, do not micromanage, stay disciplined and most importantly stay positive.