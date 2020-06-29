How this cosmetic tattoo artist is working from home

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Nico Birgells of Nicoblading, LLC is a professional eyebrow technician certified in cosmetic tattooing, including microblading semi permanent eyebrows. Her client, Brandi, who started losing her eyebrow hairs, traveled all the way from California to get her procedure done.

Brandi had to cancel her travel plans two months ago when Birgells had to postpone all of her appointments when COVID-19 hit the U.S. It’s safe to say Brandi wasn’t the only one who was disappointed; 24-year-old Birgells had opened her own business just weeks ahead of the stay-at-home order.

Brandi’s before and after.

“This can be a very challenging field of work to start in because you want to make sure that you’re having your clients come to a very professional environment – a very clean environment – and also someone that already has a reputation,” Birgells said. She had the reputation: Brandi heard about Nicole’s services after her client and Real Housewife of Potomac Monique Samuels posted her new brows on Instagram. When the pandemic hit, it was just a matter of building that sanitary environment…from home.

Before, her clients had to trust her to tattoo their brows correctly. Now, they’ve also got to trust that she’ll keep them safe in the process. Birgells is starting her last week of microblading from home – her kitchen counter doubles as her workspace and her living room furniture is joined by her workbench. She purchased a second set of all of her materials and bought more sanitizing materials. She’s always worn a mask during her procedures, but now her clients have to wear one, too.

“I just wanted to make sure that I was still transparent with my clients so they knew what was going on. I’m working from home now. So that’s as transparent as it’s going to get. And just to ensure them that I’m taking the right precautions to make sure that they’re OK and make sure that we are OK and that we can continue. I wouldn’t continue if I didn’t think that it would be OK for my client and me.”

While she’s not looking forward to starting her commute again, she’s ready to have her separate studio space back. Her advice to new business owners? Be true to yourself, don’t let people underestimate you, and always work hard.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM