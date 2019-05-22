How police define missing and endangered children

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, roughly 800,000 children are reported missing each year in the United States. In Fairfax County, more than 900 were reported missing in 2018.

With recent cases like Riley Crossman in West Virginia, and Johlie Moussa over a year ago in Fairfax County, many people question how missing cases are handled. Lieutenant Rex Pagerie, Commander for the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau said state police guidelines determine the level of urgency, and in some instances, a public alert is necessary to find kids within 24-hours.

“Not every child is gonna be put on social media. You won’t see them on Nextdoor or on Twitter and parents will get concerned about that but I’ll tell you our detectives are working hard to find them just as much as they are working to find the other ones,” Pagerie said.

Other key factors that determine if missing kids are classified as endangered include whether or not they have a mental disability and whether or not they require medication.