How Inova Loudoun Hospital’s “patient tower” is poised to serve today and 50 years from now

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — Inova Loudoun Hospital is celebrating one year since it opened its Patient Tower. Its grand opening was a little less than grand in 2020, as it opened early to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

“We had been promising this community for years that it was coming and it felt like it couldn’t come soon enough,” said Deborah Addo, president of Inova Loudoun Hospital. “Had we not done that — recognizing that we still had a number of semi-private rooms, we had space that we were cramped — had we not been able to do that at that time I can’t imagine what we would’ve had to live through.”

Inova Loudoun’s medical team was a part of the design process. The hospital pitched a “mock tent” in the parking lot so doctors, nurses, and other team members could test out the plans and give their own input. “This is the building that was designed and created with the input of the people that were going to be in it,” said Addo. “So this is their home.”

The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) fits twice as many babies and has private rooms so parents can stay close by. Patient bathrooms favor hotel bathrooms, with upscale tile, lighting, and standalone tubs. There are meditation rooms on each floor.

And while Inova Loudoun can treat far more patients than it used to, Addo says they’re prepared for even more. “The building has two shell floors. Each can accommodate 48 beds. So as the community grows, we’re able to grow.”

“We are a five-hospital system. We care for over 2 million patients in this community and it was important that the work we do here out west aligns with the work that we do in the center and the work that we do in the east,” said Addo.