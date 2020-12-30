How food banks are meeting the demand during a pandemic

According to SPARE, 1 in 4 Americans are suffering from food insecurity during the pandemic.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Food insecurity has been on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic — but how are food banks keeping up with the demand?

Food banks have been heavily relying on financial and food donations to support the need.

Andra Tomsa, founder of SPARE, a national non-profit aiming to end food insecurity, says that 1 in 4 Americans are suffering from hunger during the pandemic.

Tomsa says that food banks were already struggling pre-pandemic, and are now finding it especially hard to meet the demand.

She explains that her company helps food banks by having users round-up money when they dine out — but SPARE had to adapt when indoor dining close.

“We pivoted our model to allow users to round up on their takeout and grocery orders as well, to support local food banks,” said Tomsa. “Our average user donates about $10 to $50 a month in very small increments.”

Tomsa says that food insecurity will continue on past the pandemic, and every small donation to a local food bank helps.