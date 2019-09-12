House to vote on “Red Flag Law,” restricting sale and use of guns by mentally ill

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The House Judiciary Committee has passed an act that would regulate the sale and use of guns by those who are deemed a threat to themselves or others. The bipartisan legislation was introduced by Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) and co-led by Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA).
If approved by the House and Senate, the so-called “Red Flag Law” would establish a grant program nationwide to incentivize states to regulate the sale and use of firearms by certain people, in the hopes of preventing mass shootings and suicides.
“It’s a petition to a judge, so there is due process,” said Congressman Beyer on Thursday. “All the family and law enforcement has the ability to do is make the case before a judge that a given person is in imminent danger to themselves, to others, to the community…and needs to be restricted from access to weapons for a period of time.”
The law was adopted in Maryland in December. Within 90 days, Beyer says 300 petitions were submitted by family, friends, and law enforcement.
