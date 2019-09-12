House to vote on “Red Flag Law,” restricting sale and use of guns by mentally ill

The House Judiciary Committee has passed an act that would regulate the sale and use of guns by those who are deemed a threat to themselves or others.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The House Judiciary Committee has passed an act that would regulate the sale and use of guns by those who are deemed a threat to themselves or others. The bipartisan legislation was introduced by Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) and co-led by Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA).

If approved by the House and Senate, the so-called “Red Flag Law” would establish a grant program nationwide to incentivize states to regulate the sale and use of firearms by certain people, in the hopes of preventing mass shootings and suicides.

“It’s a petition to a judge, so there is due process,” said Congressman Beyer on Thursday. “All the family and law enforcement has the ability to do is make the case before a judge that a given person is in imminent danger to themselves, to others, to the community…and needs to be restricted from access to weapons for a period of time.”

The law was adopted in Maryland in December. Within 90 days, Beyer says 300 petitions were submitted by family, friends, and law enforcement.