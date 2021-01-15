House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Terry McAuliffe for Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced her endorsement of Terry McAuliffe for Virginia governor Friday morning.

In her endorsement, Pelosi praised McAuliffe’s progressive record as Virginia’s 72nd governor, including restoring voting rights to more than 173,000 Virginians, creating hundreds of thousands of good jobs, and protecting women’s access to health care.

Pelosi said that Terry’s bold vision will ensure that Virginians benefit from the Commonwealth’s post COVID-19 economic recovery.

Voters around this country and across the Commonwealth are hurting, and they are looking for big, bold solutions from our leaders like those Terry has proposed. His plans to invest in education, rebuild Virginia’s economy, and create a stronger, more equitable Commonwealth are exactly what’s needed. Together with our Democratic majority and the incoming Biden Administration, I know Terry will deliver for Virginia families again.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The Speaker of the House’s campaign committee has contributed $100,000 for McAuliffe’s campaign.