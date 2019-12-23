House fire in Vienna displaces residents

Virginia

Fire investigators say the fire started in the basement, but how is still under investigation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM)– The cause of a house fire that took place in Vienna earlier this week has now been confirmed by officials.

Units were sent to 8700 block of Westwood Forest Lane earlier this week when a two-story home caught on fire. The neighbor called 911 when he saw smoke.

The neighbor who wishes to be unidentified spoke to our reporter and said he was very close to the family and they’re okay.


Fire investigators say the fire started in the basement, but how is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories