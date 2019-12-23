House fire in Vienna displaces residents

Fire investigators say the fire started in the basement, but how is still under investigation

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM)– The cause of a house fire that took place in Vienna earlier this week has now been confirmed by officials.

Units were sent to 8700 block of Westwood Forest Lane earlier this week when a two-story home caught on fire. The neighbor called 911 when he saw smoke.

The neighbor who wishes to be unidentified spoke to our reporter and said he was very close to the family and they’re okay.



Fire investigators say the fire started in the basement, but how is still under investigation.