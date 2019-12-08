House Fire in Fairfax displaces family from their home

Members were insdie of the home according to officials the time of the fire

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM)– A family has been displaced after a fire claimed their home early Saturday morning.

Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire at 3:27 a.m. on the 5000 block of Montgomery Street in Annandale.

Officials say when they arrived at the two-story home smoke was visible. Members were inside of the home according to officials the time of the fire, they heard beeping noises before going to bed and discovered smoke and a burn mark on the dining room ceiling.

Investigators determined that the fire started in the dining room due to an electrical event.