Hotel offers guestroom office space rentals

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The global pandemic has caused many businesses to think in quick and innovative ways to meet new needs. A Hampton Inn in Manassas has put their guests first by creating a way for them to get work done in a quiet space.

“So we are now renting out guest rooms to use as office spaces for anyone who has important zoom calls or big projects that they need a little bit of quiet time for, to get out of their house,” said Jennifer Decker, General Manager for Hampton Inn in Manassas.

The space comes with a desk and cozy chair, a private bathroom, free internet access and coffee, available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

So far, Decker said they’ve had some guests who have enjoyed using the space to take important calls away from children and other noises at home. She thinks it’s a great opportunity for guests to take advantage of who don’t have access to an office and need a place to complete their work.

The hotel has always offered day-use rooms for pilots, but Decker said the idea arose when office buildings began to close and the hotel was still able to supply a space.