Hospitals across Virginia are facing a financial hardships

FALLS CHURCH, Va (WDVM)– Hospitals in Virginia have forfeited major revenue streams after the mass cancelations of non-essential surgeries due to COVID-19.

According to a report from Kaiser Health, elective surgeries make up $700 more per admission than emergency room admissions. Hospitals across the state have cut jobs in order to keep up with financial cuts.

On Wednesday Governor Northam announced in a press conference hospitals will be able to begin elective surgeries starting Friday. Dr. Michael McDermott says suspending non-essential surgeries was the absolute right thing to do.

“I would say the financial impact of Virginia’s hospitals and health systems is well over 200 million dollars at this point in time but that is insignificant. The more important thing to do was to build the capacity within our hospitals to make sure that we were able to care for Virginians if the needed it due to this COVID-19 crisis,” said Dr. McDermott.

Northam also announced dental and veterinarian offices will re-open Friday and can resume all forms of care.