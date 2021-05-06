Hospital technician arrested after performing physical examination on patient without a license

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Gainesville resident and hospital technician at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Yoshimi Koga Contreras, was arrested on Thursday in the Town of Vienna and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

Detectives determined Koga Contreras told a hospital patient to undress and then performed an examination of the victim’s body, including his genitals. Koga Contreras does not have authorization or a license to practice or provide medical treatment.

The patient notified staff he had received a physical examination from the man who provided him with a hospital gown. Staff immediately contacted police. He is now being held at the Fairfax County Detention Center without bond.

Koga Contreras has been working for the Inova Fair Oaks Hospital since 2016.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or believe Koga Contreras had inappropriate contact with them to please call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – here.