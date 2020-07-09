Hope for the Warriors to fund military kids’ sports fees

Hope for the Warriors and New Balance are accepting applications for youth recreation sports scholarships for the fall and spring seasons.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Hope for the Warriors is a Northern Virginia based nonprofit that helps retired military families across the country as they reintegrate into civilian life. Many military children are unintentionally left behind in the process.

Hope for the Warriors and New Balance are accepting applications for youth recreation sports scholarships for the fall and spring seasons. New Balance has donated $35,000 to the cause. Joining a sports team is a healthy way for military kids to reconnect with civilian life and to make friends.

Brittany Hunter, a regional social worker, came up with the military child initiative programming for Hope for the Warriors when her husband retired from the military. She says she was inspired by the bond her husband and her son shared on the field.

“Today’s world, where we’re at right now, extra funds is hard as is with everything shut down. So it’s just to really help the family, one: bond, but two: do something that they both love

The scholarship is open to kids under 18-years-old who have family members who served after 9/11.

