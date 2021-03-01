Hope for the Warriors supports veterans looking for employment in a virtual workforce

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Since 2006, Hope for the Warriors has helped over 36,000 veterans and their families transition to civilian life. In 2019, it founded its Warrior’s Compass transition program to provide resume revision, interview training, online networking, and virtual sessions with employers.

The organization takes a veteran’s military specialty and uses it to fill a job in the civilian workforce.

“It’s not just a job board,” said retired U.S. Marine Brian Papakie, who serves as Hope for the Warriors’ career transition program manager. “I try and be their navigator. I try and be their compass and push them in the right direction.”

Hope for the Warriors has fine-tuned its training to teach veterans and their families how to transition to a virtual workforce and how to prepare for the virtual interviews that have become the new normal. On March 10, June 9, and October 20 Hope For The Warriors will host free virtual Employee Readiness Workshops as part of the transition program.

Papakie says the nonprofit attempts to replace the support that veterans and their families had on their military bases. “It’s living around the bases and it’s the culture around the towns that they live in, and when you go back into the civilian community that culture changes a lot. There’s a lot of aspects and a lot of support there that kind of just goes away.”

