Hope for the Warriors’ online course will teach veterans how to cope with stress

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Hope for the Warrors, a national support system and nonprofit for service members, veterans, and their families, will host an online course this month for managing stress.

Its Resilient Warrior and Resilient Families Programs are for post 9/11 veterans, caregivers and spouses. The course includes lessons on controlling the mind and body’s responses to stress. Director of Clinical Support Services Brianna Sampson says Hope for the Warriors has been offering its programs online for about two years to reach more people across the country.

“The cool thing about this program is that we could have 10 different veterans in the class from 10 different states and so that allows everybody the ability to get on, form a new community; find a new support system with other peers that are going through similar situations or have been through similar situations,” Sampson said.

The program is free for veterans and their families. Sign up here.