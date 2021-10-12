Hope Cards being offered to victims of domestic violence in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County is now offering Hope Cards to victims of domestic violence who have obtained longer-term protective orders.

The cards contain everything a police officer would need to know about the order, such as identifying information about the abuser.

The free laminated, wallet-sized Hope card is a new way of enforcement of protection orders and a new resource for victims of family abuse. While it is not a substitute for a protective order, Hope cards are a more durable means for victims of domestic violence to provide information about their existing order to law enforcement. Fairfax Count Police Dept.

The program protects both officers and the victim. Saly Fayez from the Fairfax County Police Department said responses to domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous situations for officers.

While the card is new to Fairfax County, five other jurisdictions in the state have already implemented the program. Fayez says the card has saved a life in another jurisdiction.

“An officer pulled over a driver and asked for her license, and she actually pulled out the Hope Card. He noticed that the actual respondent on the card was in the driver’s seat,” said Fayez. “I’ve said this before, but if it saves just one life, it’s worth having.”

Fayez says it can take up to two weeks for the petitioner to get the card in the mail after submitting an application. You can learn more about the Hope Card program or how to apply here.