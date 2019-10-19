Honor Flights pay homage to U.S Veterans

Virginia

"I just want to thank the honor flight folks who did this, and I want to thank the American citizens who met me at the airport cheering me on."

by: , Kelsey Jones

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Ronald Reagan Airport welcomed over 100 veterans to DCA, to visit monuments created in their honor.

Family, friends, and supporters gathered with happy smiles, and warm hearts. The veterans arrived from various states to board a plane or a bus to visit their memorials to pay tribute to those who served their country during its time of need.

Bilal Sabir, a Purple Heart recipient and retired U.S Marine said he feels blessed and he feels honored.

“I just want to thank the honor flight folks who did this, and I want to thank the American citizens who met me at the airport cheering me on.” said Sabir.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News