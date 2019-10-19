Honor Flights pay homage to U.S Veterans

"I just want to thank the honor flight folks who did this, and I want to thank the American citizens who met me at the airport cheering me on."

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Ronald Reagan Airport welcomed over 100 veterans to DCA, to visit monuments created in their honor.

Family, friends, and supporters gathered with happy smiles, and warm hearts. The veterans arrived from various states to board a plane or a bus to visit their memorials to pay tribute to those who served their country during its time of need.

Bilal Sabir, a Purple Heart recipient and retired U.S Marine said he feels blessed and he feels honored.

