HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a Honda Civic lost control of her car Wednesday afternoon, causing her to hydroplane underneath a tractor-trailer on I-95.

Virginia State Police said Lauren Ott, 22, of Midlothian Va., became trapped inside of her vehicle after sliding under the trailer unit of the big rig near the 86 mile-marker.

The destruction of the Honda Civic can be seen in the photos below.

Photos of the crash scene provided by Virginia State Police

Police responded to the crash around 4 p.m. and said Hanover Fire and Rescue was able to remove Ott from her vehicle and take her to VCU Medical Center for treatment. According to police she had serious, but not life-threatening injuries, and was wearing her seatbelt during the crash.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer, Elione Sengabo, 31, of Texas, was also wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the incident.

All northbound lanes of I-95 were closed to clean up the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.