Homicide victim found in Mt. Vernon identified

MT. VERNON, Va. (WDVM) — Detectives have identified the body of a man that was found near a bridge in Mount Vernon on Wednesday afternoon.

Fairfax police and detectives have confirmed 31-year-old Micale Kebede was found dead Wednesday near a bridge at Old Mill Road and Gateshead Road. His body was discovered by a resident walking their dog.

An autopsy revealed Kebede suffered trauma to the upper body.

Richard Buisch 2nd Lieutenant Detective said “The next day the body was taken over to the ME office. The doctor there did an autopsy on the individual ruling the manner of death to be a homicide.”

Officials say there is no threat to the public and ask you to contact police if you know any details pertaining to this case.