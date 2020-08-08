Homicide suspect arrested, extradited to Fairfax County

Juarez was arrested in New Mexico near Las Cruces on August 1.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Abel Alexander Castro Juarez is now in custody in Fairfax County.

Juarez was arrested in New Mexico near Las Cruces on August 1 after he fled Northern Virginia after a fatal shooting in Annandale on July 24.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau flew to New Mexico and returned Juarez to Fairfax County on August 6. He has been taken to the adult detention center where he is being held without bond.

Juarez was wanted in relation to the killing of Jose Alexander Villa Lobo Guevara. Police responded to the call at Wadsworth Court around 5 p.m. on July 24. The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.