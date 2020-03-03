Homicide suspect arrested at Dulles before attempt to flee U.S.

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — A homicide suspect was arrested while attempting to flee the United States at Washington Dulles International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Luis Gustavo Sanchez Arenales, 19, was arrested by officers Saturday at Dulles. He was set to board a flight to Mexico right before his arrest. CBP said he is wanted by New York City Police for homicide.

Officers said Sanchez Arenales is suspected of fatally shooting Purcell Gowie in East Harlem, New York on February 12.

“This arrest illustrates the seamless collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement as we captured a fleeing murder suspect and will bring him before a court of law to stand before his charges,” said Anne Maricich, CBP’s Acting Director of Field Operations, Baltimore Field Office.