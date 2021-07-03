Homicide investigation in Round Hill

ROUND HILL, Va. (WDVM) — An apparent stabbing Friday left one dead in Loudoun County.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a home in the Stoneleigh neighborhood of Round Hill. According to authorities, the stabbing appears to be isolated to a residence on Stoneleigh Drive. Deputies responded to the area around 10 a.m. Saturday.

They believe there is no threat to the community, but they should expect increased patrol in the area as the investigation gets underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.