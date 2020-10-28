Homicide investigation continues, FCSO seeks help identifying suspect

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Winchester, Virginia is investigating a homicide that happened early Tuesday morning.

A 41-year-old male is the victim and was last seen running from the Liberty gas station and across Reliance Road towards a McDonald’s restaurant and Econo Lodge Hotel. Shortly after, witnesses reported hearing two gunshots.

The public is now being asked to assist investigators with identifying the suspect caught on surveillance. The suspect is described as a thin white male with slight facial hair.

The suspect’s vehicle appears to be an older model gold or silver Ford F-150 pickup. Anyone who can identity the suspect is asked to call the Frederick County Sherriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.