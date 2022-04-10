FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Lamb Center hosted its first spring festival and fundraiser to raise funds for its services and programs.

The event included lamb petting, Easter egg decorating, face painting, and various activities open to the public.

The Lamb Center, a daytime homeless shelter, provides food, laundry, medical services, and more.

“It’s an opportunity for us to thank the community that supports the lamb center and just celebrate spring with folks. It’s also a fundraiser to support our center, and our center is a daytime homeless shelter for people experiencing homelessness throughout the DMV but particularly here in central Fairfax,” said Tara Ruszkowski, Executive Director, The Lamb Center.

Their next fundraising event will be in October.

If you are interested in donating to the shelter and would like to learn more about The Lamb Center, visit www.thelambcenter.org.