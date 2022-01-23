Home & Remodeling Show Returns After 2 Years

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Home and Remodeling Show is back after two years, and residents have the opportunity to interact with vendors in-person.

The show hosted by Market Place Events has returned to the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia. The show was canceled years prior due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show features over 100 exhibitors, from home appliances to flooring.

“They can find everything from kitchens, baths, and hot tubs. So anything you need for your house is here under one roof,” said Lisa Gardon, Show Manager.

The show attracts visitors from all over Northern Virginia looking to improve their homes.

Market Place Events will host another show on Feb. 26.

For more information visit, www.marketplaceevents.com.