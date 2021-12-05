Holiday Market now open in Fairfax City

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) – The Fairfax City Holiday Market is now open to the public. The market opened from December 3 to December 5, and will be open again from December 10 to December 12.

The market includes over 20 vendors each weekend. In addition, visitors can enjoy music and food during their shopping. In its 5th year, the holiday tradition provides opportunities for vendors and charities to reach the community.

“We’re happy to be back this year, and we hope everybody will just come out and support us,” said Yvonne Sening, Chairman of the Women Holiday Market Committee.

The Women’s Club of Fairfax was also in attendance and selling items. Some proceeds will go to the organization’s scholarship benefitting young women interested in attending college in Virginia.