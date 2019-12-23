Holiday gift wrapping proceeds go to American Cancer Society

So far several thousand dollars have been raised and hopefully we just keep going

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM)– With Christmas just days away, members in the community are doing last-minute Christmas shopping.

Volunteers at Tysons Corner Center are doing their annual holiday gift wrapping to benefit the American Cancer Society. Although the mall partners with different organizations each year, the American Cancer Society is just one of the several organizations Tysons decided to help in need this season.

All the proceeds go to a good cause.

“So far several thousand dollars have been raised and hopefully we just keep going, ” said Todd Putt, Senior Marketing Manager. “Last year $10,000 was raised from gift wrapping, so for charities, it can be a substantial source of funds for there activities.”

Officials say they don’t know what organizations they will partner with for next sure but they are excited to give back each year.