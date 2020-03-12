H&M employee allegedly photographed customer in dressing room

A 21-year-old woman was changing in one of the fitting rooms when she saw the curtain move and a hand holding a phone with the camera lens facing upwards.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A 22-year-old H&M employee will appear in court next month for allegedly photographing a customer inside a dressing room at Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police said A 21-year-old woman was changing in one of the fitting rooms when she saw the curtain move and a hand holding a phone with the camera lens facing upwards. She finished changing and opened the curtain and saw the employee standing nearby.

The suspect, Bonasorn Powers, was still in the store when police arrived at around 8:20 pm Monday. Police say his phone matched the suspect’s description. Powers turned himself in later that evening.

“There’s no security footage back in that area, just because it is the fitting room area; however, through our investigation, we determined he’s the only one that was back there at that time in addition to our victim,” said Sergeant Jonathan Perok of the Prince William County Police Department.

Powers has been released on bond.