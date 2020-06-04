Hit and run investigation update: one of two suspects arrested

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, one of the suspects in connection to a hit and run crash that was reported on May 26 in Manassas was arrested.

49-year-old Maria Teresa Kathrina Nininger was arrested, and taken into custody without incident, Prince William County Police said. The other suspect, 44-year-old Michael Curtis Ott, has still not been found.

On the 26th, investigators responded to the intersection of Dumfries Rd and Bristow Rd in Manassas to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed that Nininger failed to stop at a red light and crashed into another vehicle. Nininger then fled the scene before police arrived, according to police.

Police said Ott was a passenger in the vehicle with Nininger, and was taken to the hospital, as well as the driver and passengers from the other vehicle. Nininger was allegedly under the influence of narcotics at the time of the crash, police said. She was wanted for felony hit and run, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked license, and more. Ott is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and allowing an unlicensed driver to drive.