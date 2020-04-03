Live Now
Hit and run in Centreville leaves woman dead

CENTREVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — All southbound lanes of Lee highway were closed for several hours after a pedestrian was fatally hit in Centreville early Thursday morning.

According to police, a woman was struck by a car going southbound just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. The driver of the car fled the scene. Detectives from the crash reconstruction unit have not yet identified the victim or the driver and are still investigating the hit and run.

This is the ninth pedestrian fatality in Fairfax County this year. Anyone with information about this hit and run is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

