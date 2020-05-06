Hit and run driver kills man in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Police continue to investigate a fatal car crash that happened at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, the driver was turning west onto Balls Ford Road from Sudley Road when the they hit a pedestrian. The victim is identified as 62-year-old Alberto Marino, who was crossing Sudley Road, although police said he wasn’t on the crosswalk at the time. Officials said after the driver hit Marino, they fled the scene.

Jonathan Perok, First Sergeant “We’re looking into obtaining more information looking around to see if there’s video of the crash from neighboring businesses to see if there’s anything captured. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department.

