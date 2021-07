CLARK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — In Clark County, at around 11 a.m., an unveiling of marker between Shepherds Mill and Castleman Rd. was displayed to honor the African-American community.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources unveiled this historic marker along with descendants of Brister & amp; Anne homes.

All came to remember the determination of Brister homes buying land from their owners making the community of Bristol that was named after him.