Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board recommends historical designation for Rouse Estate

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington’s Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board voted unanimously to designate the Rouse estate, a 171-year-old home, as a local historic district.

The recommendation will head to the county board to review, as the trustees of the estate don’t want the designation. The home sits on nine acres and is extremely valuable. The designation will not bar the owners from tearing it down.

Since the buildings are in danger of demolition, HALRB Chairman Dick Woodruff says the process was expedited. HALRB staff determined the Rouse estate meets eight of the 11 criteria: it’s eligible for inclusion on the National Register, it’s architecturally distinctive (a good example of colonial revival); the original owners of the property are notable in Arlington’s history; it has rich agricultural history; it was designed by a notable architect who also designed Glen Echo; it has “the potential to yield important information about prehistory,” including Native Americans and the Civil War, and the buildings are salvageable.

“The land hasn’t been disturbed, except for as a farm as part of it, for its entire history. Nothing’s been developed there so there’s some real potential for archaeological work.” Woodruff will be permitted on the property sometime this week to take a look at the inside of the buildings. “Nobody other than the owners, maybe a few other friends, have been in there in a long time. So we don’t really know what’s in there.”

He says the current owners want to raze the property and sell it. “We don’t really know what the second buyer will do.”

A peach farmer named John Febrey built the home in 1850. It was home to thousands of Union and Confederate soldiers. Other residents include Alvin Lothrop, of the Woodward & Lothrop Department Store, and actress Audrey Meadows from “The Honeymooners.”