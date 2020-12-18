Historic Blenheim uncovers Civil War soldiers’ graffiti

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — It’s called “The Diary on the Walls.”

Historic Blenheim in Fairfax is uncovering Civil War-era graffiti that tells a story of what life was like for a Union soldier.

“We want to make each person as three-dimensional as possible,” said Andrea Loewenwarter, Historic Resources Specialist at Historic Blenheim.

The conservation project comes from a National Center for Preservation Technology and Training grant from the National Park Service.

“It’s very highly competitive, they only award about 11 grants per year,” said Loewenwarter.

Wallpaper was removed to uncover the centuries-old inscriptions — ranging from names to cartoons, and religious writings. Researchers are using narrowband multispectral imaging, which flashes colors and takes photos, in hopes of finding writing that may not be seen to the naked eye.

“We will capture a stack of multispectral images. We have to organize the data, and then we combine them so that we can bring out those spectral responses,” said Mike Toth, President of R.B. Toth Associates.

In addition to finding names on the walls, the project also aims to learn more about the property — and how to protect it.

“Being able to assess the conservation techniques that have been used before, also looking at what types of issues our walls have,” said Loewenwarter.

The researchers are hard at work, aiming to put a name to a face.

“I want to know everybody who is on this wall. That’s just my own personal thing,” Loewenwarter laughed.

The grant for the project will last through August 2021.