Hillsboro mayor says potential Route 9 closure is preferred

HILLSBORO, Va. (WDVM) — Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance says potentially closing the section of Route 9 that runs through town for about one year is better than the alternative.

The town of Hillsboro is working with VDOT to find the best option to maintain traffic during this project. The other option involves leaving one lane of traffic open during construction, which would extend the length of the project to three years.

Vance plans to work with Clarke County and surrounding areas to establish safe detours. While Clarke County officials say they are concerned about the dangers of 612 as a detour, Vance says Hillsboro will work the Clarke County Sheriff’s office is discourage non-local traffic.

“The option to close the road for 11 months or less is the preferred option of the town and that is the direction we’re taking. There will be traffic diverting to all of the other routes to get around the construction,” said Vance.

For more information about the status of the Route 9 project, click here to visit the ReThink9 website.