Hikers hit the trails on New Year's Day Video

While many Americans rang in the new year at midnight, a group of hikers in Delaplane, Va. decided to celebrate 2019 at sunrise.

The Wandering Sole Sisters, all-female group of hikers based in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, gathered at Sky Meadows State Park at 6 a.m. to take part in the nation-wide First Day Hike initiative, a program by both state and national parks.

Kevin Bowman, the Chief Ranger at Sky Meadows says the parks offer free admission and guided hikes as a way to get more people into the park during a time of year when fewer hikers are present.

"It's an event that Virginia state parks has been doing for a while now," said Bowman. "Every year it's becoming more and more popular that people are coming out and taking advantage of that."

For the Wandering Sole Sisters founder Kristine Villatoro, the free access to the park is just another reason to hit the trails.

"Starting the year off on a sunrise hike is just another way of me, you know, challenging myself to do something new," said Villatoro.

Part of the mission of the Wandering Sole Sisters is to get more women into the outdoors, regardless of experience level.

"There's a saying in the hiking world, 'Hike your own hike.' No one can tell you how to hike. If you're slow, if you're super fast," said Villataro. "There's just so many opportunities for women, for families, just for everybody to get out doors."

For Rhonda Krass, Tuesday was just her second time hiking with the group, and she says she's grateful to have found people to who also enjoy the outdoors.

"It's a great opportunity to meet some women, to get outdoors, which I need to do," said Krass. "Walking the trails, being outside in God's beauty is definitely a way to do it. So it's not just a treadmill walking or going to the gym, you get out and you see the beautiful sights. It's refreshing to mind body and spirit."

The other hikers in the group say the beauty of the view was certainly worth the early start.

"There's nothing better than hiking to a vista and watching the sun peek over the mountains," said Golda Liebl.

The weather was surprisingly cooperative for January 1.

"Gosh, gorgeous weather. Just amazing," said Heather Hughes. "If you're going to go hiking at six in the morning, 55 degrees is pretty nice. I'll take it."

While the Wandering Sole Sisters were some of the first visitors to Sky Meadows, they certainly weren't the last. Bowman expects several thousand visitors to the park on New Year's Day.