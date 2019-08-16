High speed I-81 chase ends in crash, arrest

Four people from Northern Virginia were arrested after the vehicle crashed

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A high speed chase on Interstate 81 in Virginia early Wednesday morning ended in several arrests.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Virginia State Troopers attempted to stop Spencer Reiman, 31, of Vienna, who was speeding in a Toyota Corolla on I-81 northbound in Shenandoah County near mile marker 275.

Reiman allegedly refused to stop and sped up, reaching speeds of 115 mph, continuing onto Interstate 66 in Warren County.

Troopers say Reiman struck a guardrail while attempting to take an exit. He was then arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving, as well as eluding police, possession of marijuana, and possession of controlled substances.

Three passengers were also arrested: Kitkwan Karlo, 20, of Fairfax, Va., and Kyle Lujan, 20, of Vienna, were charged with being drunk in public and underage possession of alcohol. Frederick Maggi, 21, of Fairfax, Va. was charged with being drunk in public.