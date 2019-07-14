High speed chase by multiple law enforcement agencies leads to arrest of Arlington man

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– An Arlington man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from multiple different law enforcement agencies down Interstate-66 and continuing on down the Capital Beltway, the Virginia State Police Department reports.

34-year-old Noe Adalberto Guerrero Molina was stopped by Virginia State Police after driving 90 miles per hour. He was reportedly heading west on Interstate 66 near Route 123. Shortly after being stopped, Molina took off.

The trooper was joined by three other law enforcement agencies as they chased him through Manassas. The chase came to an end on the Capital Beltway.

Molina was charged with several items, including one felony count of eluding police and six counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. Nobody was injured in the chase.

