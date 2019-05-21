High school seniors present research to board of supervisors Video

WINCHESTER, Va. - Frederick County Public Schools held their annual community forum where senior students presented their service learning projects.

Students from James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando high schools came together to present their research to the board of supervisors. Seniors must apply and be accepted into this unique government class in order to participate.

Their projects examined a wide range of topics including cybersecurity, equity in the school district, college preparation and voter registration.

"I think it's really important that young people vote because if you look at it, it seems that the younger generation is the most politically active. We seem to get out there but then we don't seem to actually vote where the democratic process shines the most," said James Wood High School senior Timothy Johnson.

The board of supervisors says they are impressed and excited to see what these students achieve in the future.

