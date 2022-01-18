High expectation for Virginia’s new governor on first week in the job

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is settling into his first week on the job.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — As the song says, “meet the new boss.” And that’s precisely how it is this week as Virginia’s new governor, Glenn Youngkin, settles into office

Youngkin was sworn in on Saturday and addressed the General Assembly in Richmond to start the week. Meanwhile, local officials across the Commonwealth weigh in on their expectations as the baton has been handed off to Youngkin from his predecessor, Ralph Northam.

Chas Harbaugh IV, the mayor of Middletown, said, “we’re expecting some infrastructure improvements. I think it’s going to be very important all Virginians can rally around, whether it’s roads or rail or ports, those are exciting things that I think the Youngkin administration is really trying to push forward.”

Joining Youngkin in Richmond is the state’s first woman and first person of color to serve as Lt. Governor. Winsome Sears happens to be a resident of Frederick County, Virginia.