Herring wins Democratic nomination for attorney general

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, file photo Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring gestures as he speaks to the media after a court hearing in Richmond, Va. Herring is running for the Democratic nomination for a third term as Attorney General. Virginia’s Democratic voters are set to pick their party’s nominees for three statewide races in the primary election on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Incumbent Mark Herring has won the Democratic nomination in the race for attorney general. He fended off a challenge from a state lawmaker who sought to cast Herring as insufficiently progressive.

Herring will face Republican state Del. Jason Miyares in the November general election. Herring is a former state senator who became attorney general in 2014 and was reelected easily in 2017.

On Tuesday, he defeated Del. Jay Jones of Norfolk. In the other statewide down ballot race, six candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. No winner has been declared. Both Democrats and Republicans are also choosing nominees for some House of Delegates seats and local races.