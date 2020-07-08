Herring to provide update Wednesday on project to end Virginia’s rape kit backlog

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is set to provide a “historic” update Wednesday on his ongoing project to end Virginia’s backlog of rape kits.

Herring will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. at the Barbara Johns Building Atrium in Richmond.

Herring’s office, Virginia’s Department of Forensic Science and local law enforcement agencies across the state have been working through a backlog of thousands of untested PERK (physical evidence recovery kit) kits from before 2016, some of them decades old.

Back in fall of 2019, Herring’s office announced a new rape kit tracking system that became mandatory for all law enforcement agencies in Virginia on July 1, 2020.

You can watch the press conference live on Herring’s YouTube page.