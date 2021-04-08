Herndon town council may adopt law prohibiting firearms on town property

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Herndon town council is considering to a adopt a new law that will prohibit firearms in certain parts of town.

If passed this new law will prohibit the possession of firearms and ammunition on town property. Officials said this is the second time that the council has discussed a firearm ban, especially since other jurisdictions have instated a ban such as Arlington County, Falls Church, and Alexandria.

The proposed ordinance will call for an increase in security measures, like metal detectors to prevent access to these areas while possessing a firearm along with mandating written notices about the ordinance to be posted at entrances to areas where the prohibition is in effect.

According to town officials, the ordinance would have some exemptions. For instance, law enforcement, security personnel hired by the town or the state, active-duty military personnel would be allowed to have firearms on public property, and educational activities like static displays and historical reenactments would be permitted.

The ordinance could also potentially allow for lawfully possessed firearms stored in a locked, private motor vehicle that is lawfully parked on town property or a public street.